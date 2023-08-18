 Skip to main content
Protestors demand Maui County help them save missing pets in burn zone

A group trained to safely capture animals without disturbing the disaster area is on standby waiting to get into the Lahaina burn zone.

Protestors demonstrate, demanding Maui County to help them save their missing pets in burn zone

Dozens of pet owners showed up at a protest Friday in Maui. They say they're upset the county is not allowing any animal rescue operations in the burn zone.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dozens of pet owners showed up at a protest Friday in Maui. They say they're upset the county is not allowing any animal rescue operations in the burn zone.

Romina Bengohechea cares for 15 cats - some indoors, most strays she feeds. She calls them "her babies."

