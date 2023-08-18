Protestors demand Maui County help them save missing pets in burn zone

Fleeing Lahaina with only with the clothes on her back, Bengohechea said she did not have enough time to get all the cats.
"I grabbed all the cats I could. I put them in my car. I did several trips from the house to car, holding several cats at a time," she described, adding that she couldn't catch some cats, and some wiggled away.
She has GPS finders on the collars and is both relieved but frustrated that "my phone keeps picking up reception of one of my cats moving around town. So he's alive."
He's alive and she doesn't know if he's hurt or hungry.
People who evacuated Lahaina, but had to leave their pets behind for various reasons organized the rally. Now, they're worried their pets are starving or injured.
Terry Restivo is an animal rights activist as well as a pet owner who was able to escape her Kihei house with her pets.
"Our protest is to get the Emergency Operations Management group to grant permission and provide and escort, specifically Animal Incident Management brought in by Maui Humane Society, to go into areas that have been cleared, and rescue live pets," Restivo said.
Restivo estimates 500 to 1,500 pets are still in fire zones. The protestors emphasize they are very sensitive to the work of the recovery teams, and respect the fact that there are human remains in many areas. They just ask for the same compassion for the living beings they consider their family.
"They are everything I have left. I have nothing. I lost my business, my house," Bengohechea cried.
They will have another demonstration on Saturday at Lahaina Gateway at 9:30 a.m.