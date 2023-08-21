President Biden promises to do ‘everything in my power’ to help Maui recover

In a tweet Sunday, Biden told the people of Hawaii, "Our entire nation stands with you in this time of grief and recovery."
He also released a statement to the Maui community saying, "I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. and throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions."
Jill and I are on our way to Hawai'i following devastating wildfires.We’ll meet with first responders, spend time with families and community members, and witness what will be required for the community to recover. Throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred…
Biden says as soon as governor green requested a major disaster declaration, he signed it.
The Biden administration has mobilized more than 1,000 federal personnel on the ground on Maui, including nearly 450 search and rescue team members.
As of Monday morning, officials say 85% of the impacted area has been searched. Gov. Josh Green previously said he expects 100% of the area to be searched by today.
Meanwhile, more than 850 people are still missing.
"You can read about it and hear about it but until you go and see the disaster and see how it impacts communities in different its hard to appreciate challenges they're facing, so I think today although he's well briefed on what challenges they face he'll get a new appreciation for how hard this recovery will be," said acting assistant administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Colt Hagmair.
On Monday, Biden is expected to announce the appointment of a "chief federal response coordinator" for Maui. FEMA's "region 9" administrator Bob Fenton will take the role. He's been on Maui since the wildfires broke out. He'll oversee the federal government's long-term recovery work on the ground.
We will bring you live coverage of the arrival of the president right here on KITV4 on Monday.