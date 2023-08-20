 Skip to main content
Pop-up homes coming to people whose homes were burnt down on Maui

KAHULUI, HAWAII (KTIV4) - An organization on Maui is trying to give hope to the families who lost their homes in the Maui fires. Family Life Center is setting up homes in a 10-acre lot in Kahului and moving families from shelters into these homes.

Family Life Center is a non-profit specialized in offering housing for the homeless.

