Pop-up homes coming to people whose homes were burnt down on Maui

KAHULUI, HAWAII (KTIV4) - An organization on Maui is trying to give hope to the families who lost their homes in the Maui fires. Family Life Center is setting up homes in a 10-acre lot in Kahului and moving families from shelters into these homes.
Family Life Center is a non-profit specialized in offering housing for the homeless.
Family Life Center partnered with Continest, whose home office is in Long Beach, California. They are flying these homes into Maui immediately, ready to set up.
“They have a product where the home is collapsed and you take a forklift and insert it into the roof. It is rapid assembly. There is also flexibility where you can extend it to make more rooms,” said Dr. Ashley Kelly, chief operating officer at Family Life Center.
The group purchased 60 pop-up homes and these units can house up to 120 individuals or 34 families. Families with children and kupuna will be prioritized.
Applications have been flooding in.
“Probably about 75% of the units will be for families with kids and then 25% of the elderly. We want to establish a process that is fair and available for everyone,” said Maude Cumming, CEO of Family Life.
The goal is to make these homes as comfortable as possible.
Although they are built to be temporary, families will live comfortably with private bathrooms and kitchens. The group wants to move away from the communal environment families are experiencing in shelters.
Family Life Center wants to purchase at least another 200 of these homes. This project will cost a total of $10 million.