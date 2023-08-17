"Paddle Out for Lahaina" at Waikiki to honor Maui fire victims

Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All are invited for a Paddle Out for Lahaina, on Saturday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.
Bring your flowers and lei. Monetary donations (only) will be accepted on site and will go to Lahaina families impacted by the fires.
The event is organized by the Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival and Na Kama Kai.
