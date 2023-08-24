 Skip to main content
'Opportunistic Water Grab!' | East Maui stream diversions debate heads to Hawaii Supreme Court

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. During the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, a developer of land around a threatened Maui community urgently asked state officials for permission to divert stream water to help fight the growing inferno.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There have been multiple reports of first responders met with no water when trying to extinguish the fires on Maui. Now, the state of Hawaii and real estate company, Alexander & Baldwin  have filed to overturn a recent environmental court ruling on east Maui stream diversions

On the morning of Aug. 9, less than 24 hours after fire ravaged through Lahaina Town, attorney's for the state alongside Alexander & Baldwin filed a petition to the Hawaii supreme court claiming there was, "Not enough permitted water to battle the wildfires on Maui"

An error occurred