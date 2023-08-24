'Opportunistic Water Grab!' | East Maui stream diversions debate heads to Hawaii Supreme Court

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. During the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, a developer of land around a threatened Maui community urgently asked state officials for permission to divert stream water to help fight the growing inferno. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There have been multiple reports of first responders met with no water when trying to extinguish the fires on Maui. Now, the state of Hawaii and real estate company, Alexander & Baldwin have filed to overturn a recent environmental court ruling on east Maui stream diversions
On the morning of Aug. 9, less than 24 hours after fire ravaged through Lahaina Town, attorney's for the state alongside Alexander & Baldwin filed a petition to the Hawaii supreme court claiming there was, "Not enough permitted water to battle the wildfires on Maui"
This comes just weeks after Environmental Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree limited the commercial real estate company's stream diversions to 31.5 Million gallons of water per day, from it's then 40-million gallon allotment.
Local environmental groups who lobbied for the company's initial water authorization reduction say these new claims of the stream diversions decision having impacted crews ability to fight the fires remain unfounded.
Presented by the Sierra Club in Tuesday's oral arguments, the fact that water from East Maui, stored in Central Maui, would have never been used to fight fires in West Maui.
And that the Maui County only used 37,000 gallons of water over the course of five days to fight fires in Central Maui, which is far below the 30 million gallons allocated to A&B on a daily basis.
Members of the Sierra Club say this yet is another example of a large corporation acting on opportunity, or in this case devastation, to seek personal gain.
"it's shameless," explained Sierra Club Director Wayne Tanaka. "It's despicable to lie about needing water, for firefighting efforts, to exert even more control to hoard this public trust resource. And in doing so, exploit the unimaginable pain and suffering, and destruction that we've witnessed."
Meanwhile, A&B and the state's main legal argument centered around the authority of the environmental court judge to "maintain jurisdiction" over annual permits the BLNR had issued prior to the June's decision.
The supreme court is now taking matters to advisement, they will have final say as to whether the June decision stands or whether the additional water is reinstated for A&B use.