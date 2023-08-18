 Skip to main content
Noah Tomkinson's tale of surviving the Lahaina Fire

As 19-year-old Noah Tomkinson tried to survive the Lahaina fire, Dave Tomkinson didn't know if he'd ever see his kids again

Residents share stories of survival recounting jumping into the water to escape flames in Lahaina.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many have already seen the terrifying video of Noah Tomkinson as he was in the water trying to evade the flames in Lahaina. With his mom and 13-year-old brother, they endured the ordeal of a lifetime.

In a visit with his father Dave, Noah recounted the events of Tuesday, Aug. 8, and how the innocuous start of the day.

