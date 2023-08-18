Noah Tomkinson's tale of surviving the Lahaina Fire

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many have already seen the terrifying video of Noah Tomkinson as he was in the water trying to evade the flames in Lahaina. With his mom and 13-year-old brother, they endured the ordeal of a lifetime.
In a visit with his father Dave, Noah recounted the events of Tuesday, Aug. 8, and how the innocuous start of the day.
“I woke up that morning at about 5 a.m. and my brother and my mom were already awake because our power went out because the wind was so strong,” said 19-year old Noah. “We taped the windows because it was so windy. We didn't want something to come through and at about 12 p.m., we packed our bags, just go bags just in case of emergency.”
By mid-afternoon, the winds were getting stronger.
“It was so windy that people's shingles were coming off their roofs. But at about 3 p.m., we smelled smoke. So we went into my mom's back room and kind of got a look at the, at the hillside mountainside and could see a little bit of smoke. And at that point, we weren't super worried,” Noah said.
It wasn’t long after that before the chaos escalated quickly.
“Within about 10 minutes of that, the smoke had shifted and the fire started to come over. Our neighborhood just started to just fill with smoke. So at about 3:30 p.m., 3:40 p.m., we got in our car with our go bags and a bunch of water in our backpacks to try to get out of there and leave our neighborhood,” Noah said.
By then, they weren’t the only ones trying to escape.
“It was just completely backed up traffic because at that point, everyone was trying to leave. We all knew we had to get out of there. But it looked like it was midnight and you could see it from the smoke and you could see how backed up the traffic was from the bypass because the bypass was closed," Noah recalled. "We were seeing like embers fly, caught a tree on fire just to the right of our car. It got really intense… Fires were starting to the left and the right of us and it just felt like we were just getting chased. But all of us were, we're just, I mean, all we wanted to do was get out of there and we were trapped basically.”
The race to escape through the smoke offered little information, few reliable routes, and no time to decide what to do.
“So we pulled up onto the curb a little bit just to get out of the road at least a little. And we, kind of ran through this person's house and from this person's house, we got down below that rock wall and then got in the water and, and swam out about 15-20 feet,” Noah said.
Noah, his mom, and his brother were hoping the ocean would keep them safe, and others were starting to gather in the waters around them.
“It's hard to tell (how many) because the smoke was so thick, but immediately in front of us, right when we jumped in the water, there was about seven or eight people and then there was 10 and then maybe 15. It was just, you know, people started to pile on in the water,” Noah said. “Because that was at that point, the only place to go and I'm sure past the smoke where we couldn't see there was, there was more people, I don't know if it's been confirmed how many people are in the water, but it was, it was quite a bit.”
Then began what would be most of the night left in the Kauaula Stream waters off the West Maui shore.
“I’m about 5’10" and was still chest deep water. My brother and my mom who were with me are about both 5’4”. So it was pretty deep water. Chin deep, maybe for them or a little less, probably chin deep about there. They're still above water, above water that's about flat. So waves come, you know, you try to bob up and you know you’ll take on a little bit of water," Noah said.
Those were the circumstances they would face for what he estimated to be the next five hours.
“We're just trying to keep everybody positive because we knew if we panicked, it wouldn't be good. So we were just telling each other over and over that it was going to be OK,” Noah said.
During that day, Noah’s father, Dave, spent most of the day at home in Central Maui.
“I work in Lahaina, but didn't go to Lahaina that day because I heard there was no power, so I didn't go to work,” said Dave. “I started doing yard work and I had no idea what was going on there. Then I found out about 10 o'clock what had happened, started to find out that there was a fire and I just got a video from Front street that there was this massive fire. And so then I started to freak out, tried to contact him and nothing.”
Dave did hear from someone else.
“I did get a call from a friend who lives there and he said that his house, he said he escaped with his neighbor from across the street, a 98-year-old lady. He said everything's burned and I thought he was exaggerating, but he was right. So he said, 'Try to get a hold of your kid.' And I'm like, 'I'm trying.' I could see the tragedy unfolding and I was just worried sick for my Children and their mother and I didn't know what was going on,” said Dave.
He waited all night to finally get the news he wanted to hear.
“I didn't know until about 11:30 a.m. or 12 p.m. the next day when these guys finally got to a place where they could get a phone and get through and tell me,” Dave recalled.
Over a week later, Noah is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened that day.
“It's like, doesn't feel real to me. It doesn't feel like it really happened, but it did and it happened to us and it happened to a lot of people and I think the scale of the event hasn't set in with me and it might not for a while, but I am trying to prepare myself for when it does,” Noah said.
Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The burnt wildfire wreckage of a boat is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of southern Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, 2023, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Images capture the scope of devastation in historic Lahaina town.
