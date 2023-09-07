New film showing this weekend may be last ever shot in Lahaina
HONOLULU (Island News) -- There's a new independent movie screening this weekend at Hawaii's LGBTQ film festival. "My Partner," starring Kaipo Dudoit and Jayron Munoz, shows what life was like in Lahaina before the fire.
Filmmaker Lance D. Collins believes it is the last production ever shot in that town.
"My Partner is Hawaii's first 'Boys Love' drama about two Lahainaluna [High] seniors from different social and cultural worlds who are forced to work on a school project together about kalo," described Collins, a Central Maui resident who produced it, while Keli'i Grace directed it.
"The purpose of it was to showcase a slice-of-life of people who live in Lahaina," he detailed.
Behind the serious storylines, Collins says the set was a fun atmosphere.
"There was a lot of joy, a lot of love and camaraderie," he shared.
Never did they imagine this might be the last production ever shot in Lahaina.
"As far as we know, there were no other productions since ours that features Lahaina Town the way it was before August 8," he said.
The filmmakers consider this their homage to Lahaina before the wildfires.
"Even though there's the fire, many of the issues touched upon in the movie continue to be issues for the West Maui community as they face a very uncertain future," noted Collins.
In fact, Collins was raised on Maui and has lived most of his life there. The fire impacts him personally.
"Many people are still in shock and denial," he said, noting that he has many family, friends, and even clients affected directly by the devastation.
Life imitates art in My Partner, a love story about using aloha to conquer challenges -- what Maui residents now have to do to piece together their own lives.
"It's a beautiful community that's very strong and close-knit, and together they can really accomplish anything they want," he asserted.
“In a year marred by unprecedented hostility and violence against us on the continent, and the devastation of the tragic wildfires on Maui, we are still here, and we still believe in the power of cinema to tell our stories and help heal our wounds," said HRFF president Dean Hamer.
It's the closing movie of the festival that's showing in person from Sept. 8 -10, followed by a week of short films showing free online at HRFF.org.