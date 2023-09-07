 Skip to main content
New film showing this weekend may be last ever shot in Lahaina

"Even though there's the fire, many of the issues touched upon in the movie continue to be issues for the West Maui community as they face a very uncertain future," said filmmaker Lance D. Collins, who notes the parallels between art and life.

New indy film showing this weekend may be last ever shot in Lahaina

New indy film showing this weekend may be last ever shot in Lahaina. Courtesy: Keli'i Grace.

HONOLULU (Island News) -- There's a new independent movie screening this weekend at Hawaii's LGBTQ film festival. "My Partner," starring Kaipo Dudoit and Jayron Munoz, shows what life was like in Lahaina before the fire.

Filmmaker Lance D. Collins believes it is the last production ever shot in that town.

An error occurred