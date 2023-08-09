National, state leaders and organizations issues statements on Maui wildfires

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wildfires continue to threaten parts of Maui after virtually wiping the historic town of Lahaina off the map.
Officials at the local, state, and even national level have issued statements, offering condolences and pledging aid to the state.
Here is a collection of some of the statements issued so far:
US Sen. Brian Schatz:
“These fires are absolutely devastating, and we will not know the full extent of the damage for a while. In the meantime, the highest priority is the safety of the people.
I’ve been in touch with the White House, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, the governor, the lieutenant governor, and the mayors to ensure that maximum federal resources are deployed immediately and that we stand ready for the disaster recovery phase.
I want to thank the first responders and the community for bravely fighting these fires and trying to keep people safe and encourage everyone to follow the advice of county officials and visit schatz.senate.gov/fires to get updated information.”
Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki:
"We are continuing to monitor the wildfires that have spread throughout Maui and our hearts remain heavy as the destruction unfolds. Our foremost concern is the safety of all residents, as they continue to evacuate and find shelter. We are fully aware that numerous families are anxiously awaiting information and answers. We express our appreciation for the unwavering dedication of our county, state, and federal partners who are working tirelessly around the clock to provide rescue and support to our Maui community.
The House of Representatives remains committed to collaborating with its partners to ensure that Maui residents receive the assistance needed to recover and rebuild."
Maui Senators Angus McKelvey, Gilbert Keith-Agaran, and Lynn DeCoite:
“Today, we offer our condolences and aloha to the ʻohana of those who have lost their lives, and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods to the wildfires on Maui. We share our aloha with our neighbors on Maui as we face devastation in Lāhainā and around the island. Our brave firefighters and other first responders continue to battle the flames in Lāhainā, Pūlehu, and Upcountry that were fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora as it passed well south of the Hawaiian Islands, and continue to help those impacted by the emergency. We hope that members of our community continue to take care of themselves and one another. We can already see the way we are working together selflessly as a community in providing food, water, clothing, and other needs, which reflects why Maui no ka ʻoi. We urge patience and understanding so that resources and needs can be distributed and addressed safely and efficiently.
We have been in contact with Senate President Ronald Kouchi, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Adjutant General Kenneth Hara, and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr., and have been briefed on coordinating responses from government, local businesses, non-profits, and others in the community to best help our neighbors, residents, and any visitors who are in great need. We appreciate their leadership and support.
If you would like to help those in need, the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku is open today and Thursday as a drop-off center for donations for emergency housing fire evacuees. Non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items, and blankets are being accepted. Those wishing to donate should enter the complex through Kanaloa Avenue and drop off donations at the field on the left. The drop-off center will be open through 6:00 a.m. today and from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
Binhi At Ani Community Center in Kahului will also be serving as a drop-off center until 9:00 p.m. today and on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Fire stations are unable to accept donations for shelters.
As the danger from the emergency persists, our emergency responders are focused on preserving life and property. We understand that many people still have unanswered questions, and we anticipate these questions will be answered as the details and severity of this catastrophe become clearer over the next few weeks. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to continue to share aloha.”
Rep. Kyle Yamashita , D - Dist.12, Upcountry Maui:
"Our thoughts are with the Lahaina victims and families who have suffered the profound loss of their loved ones, homes, businesses, animals, and livelihoods. With the fires continuing to persist in Upcountry Maui, we remain vigilant in monitoring the situation. Please find reassurance in the fact that aid is on its way, and by working together, we will emerge from this adversity with greater strength and unity."
President Joe Biden:
"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed. We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.
I have ordered all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with response. The Hawaiian National Guard has mobilized Chinook Helicopters to help with fire suppression and search and rescue on the Island of Maui. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy Third Fleets are supporting response and rescue efforts. The U.S. Marines are providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island. The Department of Transportation is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from Maui, and the Department of the Interior and the United States Department of Agriculture stand ready to support post fire recovery efforts.
I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert."
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi:
“In the wake of the catastrophic fire that swept through Lahaina last night, our hearts go out to the residents, businesses, and communities of Maui who have been impacted by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their homes, livelihoods, cherished possessions, and in the most devastating cases their loved ones.
The wildfires in Lahaina, Kihei and Upcountry Maui has been a sobering reminder of the unpredictable and destructive power of nature. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have suffered losses and our gratitude to the first responders, firefighters, and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly to contain the flames and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.
I want to assure the people of Maui that the City and County of Honolulu stands ready to do anything and everything we possibly can to provide support and resources to aid in the rescue, recovery, and rebuilding efforts. Our government, in collaboration with state agencies and nonprofit organizations, will work diligently to ensure that those affected by the fire receive the assistance they need to rebuild their lives.”
Kahului Councilmember Tasha Kama:
“I am devastated at the loss of lives, and the tremendous property losses and even chapters of our community’s history that we are currently witnessing. My heart ached when I heard this morning that six people have lost their lives in this disaster. My prayers are with the first responders and all who have been displaced by the fires across our island.
At this time, my focus is on making sure our emergency shelters in Central Maui have the supplies and food needed to care for the anticipated influx of evacuees, as yet another shelter is closing due to its proximity to an active fire.
We ask that the public continue to heed all official guidance, and that visitors with hotel reservations in West Maui reschedule their vacation to a future date due to multiple and likely extended road closures and power outtages.
Soon we will have more information on official websites with information on where donations can be dropped off and monies donated online. We thank the public in advance for helping our beloved Maui community recover from this devastating turn of events. We will need everyone’s prayers and assistance locally and offshore to make it through this difficult time.”
Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters:
“Our hearts go out to all our Maui ‘ohana, friends, and communities impacted by the catastrophic wildfires. We extend our deepest condolences and aloha to those who have lost loved ones during this harrowing time and send a heartfelt mahalo to our sister County of Maui, all of the emergency crews, first responders, FEMA, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. National Guard, volunteers, and every individual working diligently to bring relief and support.”
Rep. Gene Ward:
"As a member of the House Finance Committee now and during Hurricane Iniki that caused $3.1 billion damages, we voted to provide Kauai whatever funds it needed for a full recovery.
That same commitment and resolve of 'whatever it takes' now applies to the people of Maui to restore and rebuild what the wildfires have destroyed.
I have offered my full support to House Finance Committee Chair, Kyle Yamashita who is from upcountry Maui, and have asked Speaker Saiki for a Special Session of the Legislature if deemed necessary to effectuate the State's total support.
These are the times that bind the islands together and we must do whatever it takes for a full and complete recovery for our brothers and sisters on Maui.”
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami:
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of Maui and the Big Island as they continue to respond to the devastating wildfires in their communities. Seeing the images of the destruction on Maui leaves me speechless. Residents have lost their homes and businesses, and some are still unaccounted for. We pray for our first responders as well as they continue to fight to keep their island and people safe. Kaua‘i stands ready to assist our neighbor counties in any way possible and we’ll continue to stay in contact with officials on both islands throughout this disaster.”