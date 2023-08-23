Napili Plaza distribution center closing

Weather Anchor
The distribution center at Napili Plaza will close Wednesday. Resources will be consolidated at the Lahaina Gateway Center.
MAUI (KITV4) - On Wednesday, the distribution center at the Napili Plaza will be closing.
Remaining resources from Napili Plaza will be consolidated at the Lahaina Gateway Center. The Lahaina Gateway Center remains open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm.
If you are on Maui and would like to drop off supplies, they can be brought to Queen Ka'ahumanu Center between 8am and 4pm on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
