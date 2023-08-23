 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than 1,000 people still unaccounted for in Maui fires

  • Updated
  • 0
Lahaina fire damage

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency officials on Maui say there are still between 1,000 and 1,100 people unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire. Another 1,400 people who had been previously reported missing have been found, officials said.

Both the number of unaccounted for individuals and found individuals is expected to fluctuate as more reports are submitted. Maui police, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have been tasked with finding people who have been reported as missing.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred