More than 1,000 people still unaccounted for in Maui fires

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency officials on Maui say there are still between 1,000 and 1,100 people unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire. Another 1,400 people who had been previously reported missing have been found, officials said.
Both the number of unaccounted for individuals and found individuals is expected to fluctuate as more reports are submitted. Maui police, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have been tasked with finding people who have been reported as missing.
“If you have already submitted complaints to the Maui Police Department about a missing person, or to the FBI, or anyone else, please follow back up to ensure that they have the most up-to-date and accurate information, including dates of birth, what they look like, who they’re related to, further contact information,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill at a press conference on Wednesday.
SEARCHING FOR LOST LOVED ONES
If you are searching for missing loved ones, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, select option 4 and follow the voice prompts for Hawaii Wildfires. Tap here to learn more.
The MEMA Family Assistance Center is also a resource for finding missing loved ones. The Maui Emergency Management Agency is working with staff at the center to provide detailed information and collect DNA swabs for help with identification. The center is located inside the Kahului Community Center located at 275 Uhu Street in Kahului. They are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Submit an official report for a loved one missing since the fire by emailing Maui Police at unaccounted@mpd.net.
If you have already submitted a report, but have since made contact with that person or persons, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or email hn-command-post@ic.fbi.gov.
In their latest update on the fire, officials said the Lahaina fire is 90% contained. As of Tuesday, officials said all single-story residential properties in the Lahaina fire burn area have been searched. Now search teams are transitioning to searching in multi-story residences and businesses.
The death toll in the Lahaina fire stands at 115. The names of 22 individuals who were killed in the fire have been released publicly. Another 22 people have been positively identified but their names have not been released pending notification of family.