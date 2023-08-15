More than 1,000 people missing after Maui wildfires, families are not giving up hope

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KTV4) -- More than 1,000 people are still missing and unaccounted for in Lahaina.
Two women are searching high and low for their relatives and they say they won't give up until they find them.
Janel Garcia is still searching for her aunt and cousin, Alan and Latisha Constantino.
"They left at the very last minute so we don't know if they made it out or not," Garcia told KITV4.
They are 26 and 58 years old and residents of Lahaina.
"It's very hard because every day we wake up just hoping it’s a nightmare because everything that happened doesn't feel like real life, feels like a movie and only a movie," Garcia said.
Like Garcia, Rhea Rocutan Valenzuela is distraught, but remaining hopeful.
"We are looking for him, we mis him so bad and we love him," said Rocutan Valenzuela.
She and her family are doing everything in their power to locate their grandfather, Rodolfo Rocutan.
From countless phone calls to the police and the American Red Cross, to searching the area themselves, they are not giving up.
"Like us who are trying to find our grandpa don't lose hope, he's out there and waiting for help," said Rocutan Valenzuela.
The American Red Cross is working to locate these people and more than 1,000 others.
If you are missing a loved one call 1-800 Red Cross or 1-800-733-2767 and select option 4. Then provide as much detail as possible about your missing loved one.
The Red Cross issued the following statement to KITV4:
"While we understand the desperation of looking for missing loved ones after a disaster, we don’t post shelter rosters publicly or give out the names of people in shelters over the phone out of respect for the privacy of shelter residents. But we work very closely with local authorities to help identify people who may be registered in shelters and cross-reference their names with lists of missing persons. It’s important to remember that there may be people in emergency shelters who are victims of domestic violence or other types of situations and may not want to be found. We wouldn’t want to unintentionally put someone’s safety at risk or violate their confidentiality."
