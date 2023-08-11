More progress made containing deadly Lahaina wildfire as residents allowed to return

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters continue to make headway in containing the Lahaina wildfire as some residents and visitors have been allowed to return to town, Friday.
In their latest situation update, emergency officials say the Lahaina fire is now 85% contained. At least 67 people are confirmed dead in the blaze.
The search continues for fire victims. Hawaii National Guard soldiers are helping to sift through the ashes to try to locate victims' remains. And officials say Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue Team, with expertise in human remains, is being deployed to Maui from Arizona and Nevada. Five cadaver dogs are being utilized.
Also on Maui, the Pulehu/Kihei fire is 80% contained. The Upcountry Mauifire is 50% contained. Firefighters continue battling flare-ups in all three fires, officials said.
Some Lahaina residents and visitors were allowed to return to town beginning at noon on Friday. West Maui residents with identification showing proof of residency were allowed back to Lahaina via Maalaea. Visitors who could show proof of hotel reservations were also granted access to the area.
Officials say measures are in place to secure the heavily impacted parts of the town and no unauthorized access will be allowed beyond established barricades. Officials say these restrictions will remain in place until hazardous conditions improve.
A curfew has been implemented beginning at 10 p.m. and running to 6 a.m. Access to Lahaina will be closed at 10 p.m. and will re-open at 6 a.m., officials said.
Health officials warn returning residents that burning areas are highly toxic. Hot spots still exist and wearing a mask and gloves is advised.
As cell service is restored to the area in West Maui, officials are reminding the public to text instead of making phone calls so everyone can share the limited resources.
Officials say visitor access is being allowed in via shuttle only to retrieve luggage and identification, not for staying at hotels. Those dropped off by the shuttle are being picked up an hour later and returned to the locations where they were picked up.
Only one family member is allowed on the shuttles, which are going to hotels in the Kaanapali and Kapalua/Napili areas.
Shuttles are operating from Kahului Airport and the three American Red Cross emergency shelters at Maui High School, War Memorial Gymnasium and Hannibal Tavares Community Center.