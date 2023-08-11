 Skip to main content
More progress made containing deadly Lahaina wildfire as residents allowed to return

Hawaii Fires

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) released extensive new aerial footage on Friday showing more of the damage from the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters continue to make headway in containing the Lahaina wildfire as some residents and visitors have been allowed to return to town, Friday.

In their latest situation update, emergency officials say the Lahaina fire is now 85% contained. At least 67 people are confirmed dead in the blaze.

An error occurred