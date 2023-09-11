Monkey pod trees likely saved historic Lahaina Banyan

LAHAINA, Maui (Island News) - As community volunteers do what they can for displaced residents who have lost so much in Lahaina, one group of volunteers is using their expertise to help in their own way.
“We're looking at all the large trees there; monkey pods, royal palms, ‘ulu, milo, kukui nut. The hardest part is they're almost unrecognizable. We know through maps where they are, but now there's no landmarks,” said Duane Sparkman, Maui County Arborist Committee Chairman.
The extensive damage also means reviving these plants is a long-term commitment.
“These plants are in shock because of the temperatures and losing their canopies through fire. We're a bit nervous of the root system over time because it can really dry up and with heavy winds like that, it can move the tree. In four to five years these trees could get sick and die," said Sparkman.
In order to keep that from happening, volunteers are hard at work. Hawaii's largest Banyan tree is a prime example of that.
“When it gets too hot, soil turns into almost a wax and water will sit right on top. It won't permeate into the soil. We decided to come up with a plan to get oxygen into the soil. Right after that we started adding more microbiome so we could boost that system and get it working," Sparkman added.
Alfalfa was used as an immediate nitrogen source to help get the leaf system back, and solar powered sensors measure cambium movement, or which branches are moving water and which ones aren't.
“If we have dead sections we have to cut them out,” Sparkman said.
He estimates that about 10% of the tree may need to be removed. But so far...
“It worked. We've got life on the tree! We're seeing about 30 to 40 brand new shoots coming off the tree itself,” said Sparkman.
He also share that the majority of the tree and the soil substrate underneath are in great shape.
“We believe the two large monkey pods actually saved that banyan tree because it brought the heat way up high and it pushed the fire over the top of the banyan tree. The benches didn't even burn underneath, the wooden light posts underneath the banyan tree are in perfect shape.”
Unfortunately the monkey pods along with many other trees were lost to the fire.
But Sparkman says there could be a silver lining because, “This also gives us a chance to replant with new and maybe even better.”
Community members have suggested planting native plants and fruit trees in Lahaina in the future. To submit your ideas for the replanting process, click HERE.