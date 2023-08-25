Mental health workers hoping a change to the laws will get more therapists licensed.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mental health workers are hoping to get more therapists for people impacted by the fires. They're looking towards the next legislative session, and a bill that would change the way brand-new therapists are licensed.
Mental health therapists predict a growing need for talk therapy. Jamie Fujimoto, LCSW, is a clinical therapist with a practice on O'ahu. "I think there's going to be a great need for therapy and therapists," she asserts.
Fujimoto says every single client she has right now is telling her they're affected by the fires. "People have loved ones, family, close friends directly affected by the fires. Some don't know anyone, but there's still depression with this happening so close to home. It's affecting so many people," she continues.
That's where House Bill 1300 could come in. Right now, only agencies can supervise the new therapists. But under the bill, private practice clinicians like Fujimoto could also do it. "It'll allow for prelicensed therapists who need clinical hours and supervision to be supervised under clinical therapists like myself," explains Fujimoto.
Sonja Bigalke-Bannan is the local director. "We have a serious shortfall in mental health providers in the state of Hawaii. We have a 20% shortfall in clinicians; there's a huge backfall to see a clinician, for most of us there's a lengthy waiting list," she confirms.
She says the shortfall became very apparent during the pandemic, and a mass tragedy like the fires will only exacerbate the problem.
In the meantime, if you need counseling, be aware that telehealth expands your options to meet with someone, and help is available 24 hours a day at the free 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.