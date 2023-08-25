 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mental health workers hoping a change to the laws will get more therapists licensed

The bill would expand options for how newly graduated therapists can earn their field hours, thus getting more professionals licensed quicker.

  • Updated
  • 0
Mental health workers hoping a change to the laws will get more therapists licensed

Mental health workers hoping a change to the laws will get more therapists licensed.

With the Maui fires taking a mental health toll on so many, lawmakers are pushing to change the way therapists are licensed so more people can access services.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mental health workers are hoping to get more therapists for people impacted by the fires. They're looking towards the next legislative session, and a bill that would change the way brand-new therapists are licensed. 

Mental health therapists predict a growing need for talk therapy. Jamie Fujimoto, LCSW, is a clinical therapist with a practice on O'ahu. "I think there's going to be a great need for therapy and therapists," she asserts.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred