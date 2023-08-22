Mental health support being offered to those affected by Lahaina wildfires

The charred remains of a vehicle sit near a wildfire-destroyed home Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. The same day a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, one tore through Kula, as well. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Right now, mental health services are being made available on Maui for residents affected by the fires. Three psychologists from Oahu were on Maui over the weekend to offer support. They felt compelled to go to Maui and help in any way they could.
They spoke with local leaders and asked what people needed the most. Besides resources, many people are in need of a listening ear.
Psychologists say there is no easy fix when dealing with grief, but having a strong community that is willing to be there for one another will help. They say whenever you're ready to talk to someone about your feelings don't be afraid to verbalize the range of emotions.
Whether that is sadness, despair, guilt, or anger -- allow yourself to feel all the emotions and talk through them.
For kids, it may be difficult for them to verbalize how they're feeling, so they may act out. Psychologists say this is a normal reaction and parents should be as patient as possible as their child expresses how they're feeling through their behavior.
"Talking about your feelings is OK to do. Again, keeping in mind the age of the children, but saying, 'Yesm I'm feeling frustrated and sad too.' As adults, that can be very challenging -- labeling your feelings -- but it can help other people and give them permission to talk about how they're feeling as well," said psychologist, Shantha Mcknilay.
Here are some resources you can turn to:
Make a request to speak with a mental health provider by clicking here.