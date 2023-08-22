 Skip to main content
Mental health support being offered to those affected by Lahaina wildfires

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Fires

The charred remains of a vehicle sit near a wildfire-destroyed home Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. The same day a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, one tore through Kula, as well. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Right now, mental health services are being made available on Maui for residents affected by the fires. Three psychologists from Oahu were on Maui over the weekend to offer support. They felt compelled to go to Maui and help in any way they could.

They spoke with local leaders and asked what people needed the most. Besides resources, many people are in need of a listening ear.

An error occurred