MEMA leader resigns amid wave of criticism over Lahaina fire

KAHULUI (KITV4) -- The head of Maui's Emergency Management Agency is out. On Thursday afternoon, Maui County announced MEMA Administrator Herman Andaya resigned effective immediately for health reasons.
This comes after a press conference on Wednesday in which Andaya's credentials were called into question.
The quote heard round the world started with a reporter asking Andaya if he regrets not sounding the sirens. "I do not," he answered.
Before he could continue to explain why, the same reporter challenged, "So many people said they could have been saved if they had time to escape. Had a siren gone off they would have known there was a crisis emerging and as we know so many bodies were found in the ground and..."
That reporter was mid-sentence when Mayor Richard Bissen, appearing terse, stepped to the lectern to defend his staffer.
"Do you want him to give you the answer or do you want to?" Bissen said.
The reporter, appearing equally unfazed by the former judge's admonition, replied, "There's a lot of people."
The Mayor shot back, "Well, you're talking and not letting him talk. If you want to talk, come up here."
The reporter said, "I'm ready for the answer now."
Mayor Bissen barked, "Then wait," before he stepped back and let Andaya continue.
In that same exchange, that same reporter also told Andaya he'd read an online story about how Andaya qualified for his post by taking some online courses.
He asked Andaya, "Now there are questions about your lack of experience, and that you have no in-field disaster relief experience... Have you considered handing over the reigns to somebody with more experience?"
Andaya was forced to defend himself again. Quietly, firmly, and appearing somewhat flustered, he said, "The news story talks about how I didn't have experience before taking the job. That's not true. Before this I was a member of the cabinet, deputy director for Housing and Concerns, and was the Mayor's Chief of Staff for 11 years. During that time I often reported to the Emergency Operations Centers and did this during numerous occasions and went through numerous trainings. To say I was not qualified was incorrect."
Andaya became the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency in 2017. He was the Maui County Mayor's chief of staff for seven years from 2011 to 2017.
Before that he was the special assistant to the chancellor at the University of Hawaii Maui College.
From 2003 to 2007, Andaya served the County of Maui's Department of Housing and Human Concerns, ending that term as Deputy Director. He has a bachelor's and a law degree from the University of Hawaii, and after graduation, clerked for a couple of years before taking county jobs.
Andaya is widely criticized on Thursday for his decisions not to sound the sirens to evacuate, saying people are conditioned to hear them for a tsunami.
"We were afraid people would have gone mauka [mountains] and into the fire," he said.
Andaya also said the high winds that day made the sirens hard to hear.