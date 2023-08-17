 Skip to main content
MEMA leader resigns amid wave of criticism over Lahaina fire

Herman Andaya was challenged over his qualifications for the job, and questioned about his decisions leading up to the Lahaina fire.

  • Updated
  • 0
Herman Andaya

KITV4's Diane Ako was at a news conference yesterday, when Herman Andaya's credentials were questioned.

KAHULUI (KITV4) -- The head of Maui's Emergency Management Agency is out. On Thursday afternoon, Maui County announced MEMA Administrator Herman Andaya resigned effective immediately for health reasons.

This comes after a press conference on Wednesday in which Andaya's credentials were called into question.

