Mayor Richard Bissen issues statement on his whereabouts during Maui wildfires

This is the first time we're getting a timeline of events from the Maui mayor.
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen sent out a taped statement tonight, to clarify his role and MEMA's role, leading up to, during, and after the Lahaina fire.
In a separate, live broadcast on Thursday, the Mayor described the pain of realizing lives had been lost from the fires.
"There are no words that can adequately describe the depth of sadness and the shock of realizing lives have been lost," says Maui Mayor Bissen.
He shared a live address Thursday night on the Maui wildfires, and his whereabouts leading up to the deadly blaze.
This comes over three weeks after the fires devastated Lahaina, and parts of Upcountry Maui.
"What will come at a later time, will be a thorough review of the disaster that the county will certainly cooperate with and participate in," says Bissen.
