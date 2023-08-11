 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui wildfires cause more than $1.3 billion in residential property damage, according to a preliminary estimate

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui wildfires cause more than $1.3 billion in residential property damage, according to a preliminary estimate

An aerial image taken on August 10 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The devastating Maui wildfires, which have killed dozens of people and displaced thousands more, has cost at least $1.3 billion in damage to 3,088 residences, according to a recent preliminary estimate from CoreLogic.

CoreLogic, a research firm that assesses property data, found that the vast majority of property damage is in Lahaina, a tourist and economic hub where at least 9,000 people live. The company expects more than 2,808 homes will need to be reconstructed, costing $1.1 billion in reconstruction cost value. Pulehu has about $147 million in damage, and Pukalani has about $4.2 million, CoreLogic forecasts.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred