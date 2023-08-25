 Skip to main content
Maui Wildfire survivors transition to hotels, timeshares, and Airbnb for accommodation

Maui Fires: FEMA admin Deanne Criswell and Gov. Josh Green

WAILUKU, Hawaii -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell (right) and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (center) tour wildfire damage and discuss the ongoing response to the Hawaii wildfires. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The final American Red Cross shelter on Maui closed on Tuesday as the remaining wildfire survivors who were living at the shelter have now transitioned into more permanent housing, Gov. Josh Green's office announced.

This development marks a significant achievement in the Lahaina wildfire response, Green's office said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency

An error occurred