Maui Wildfire survivors transition to hotels, timeshares, and Airbnb for accommodation

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The final American Red Cross shelter on Maui closed on Tuesday as the remaining wildfire survivors who were living at the shelter have now transitioned into more permanent housing, Gov. Josh Green's office announced.
This development marks a significant achievement in the Lahaina wildfire response, Green's office said.
"The remaining survivors who had been taking refuge in the American Red Cross shelter at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium in Kihei are now experiencing a return to their privacy as they are moved into more permanent housing arrangements," officials wrote in a press release.
Almost 3,000 survivors were transitioned from group shelters to hotels under contract, aided by the American Red Cross, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) since Aug. 16.
Currently, more than 4,400 survivors of the shelter and hotel staff, along with around 900 individuals accommodated in Airbnb lodgings, make up a total of more than a dozen hotels and timeshare properties, officials said. These places are ensuring ongoing provisions of meals, casework services, financial recovery support, and additional aid for disaster relief.
"We want to thank our partners at the American Red Cross, FEMA, the hotel industry and Airbnb, for stepping up during this unprecedented tragedy. Only together can we rise up, recover and bring healing to the Lahaina community.” Green said.
"I would also like to express my gratitude to the West Maui properties who are housing hundreds of their team members and their families. These hotels and timeshares have generously opened up their properties without hesitation. I especially want to thank the Royal Lahaina Resort for being the first hotel to step up to the plate and offer housing for those displaced from the wildfires,” he added.
According to Dave Gutierrez, Director of Disaster Relief Operations for the Hawaii Wildfires at the American Red Cross, the crucial factor in achieving this success was the prompt and efficient work.
"The ability to get people into a comfortable, safe, and sanitary lodging solution this quickly was only possible because of the collaboration and unified efforts of our partners. Responding to disaster is a team effort. No single agency can do it alone and we are honored to be part of the whole community response to support the people of Maui through this tragedy,” Gutierrez said.
“This team effort to help Maui’s kamaaina get out of group shelters and into stable and more private housing was executed with tremendous speed. We hope restoring some stability will help the community heal,” said HIEMA Administrator James Barros.
This temporary measure will provide assistance to impacted individuals unable to go back to their residences, as long-term housing strategies are being formulated in partnership with Maui County and its residents.
In conjunction with the state, the American Red Cross and FEMA have chosen hotels and Airbnb accommodations in West Maui. This selection aims to maintain a sense of consistency in the survivors' lives and to ensure their connection to the local community.
Under an agreement with the State of Hawaii, the American Red Cross is managing the housing arrangement, funded through FEMA's program for sheltering without large gatherings. The agreement also encompasses supplementary services for disaster survivors.
"Because of the tremendous partnership between FEMA, Hawai‘i, and our nonprofit partners, thousands of residents have transitioned out of shelters and into hotels. As the community heals, FEMA will continue to partner with Governor Green, Mayor Bissen, and each survivor to help them recover," FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said.
Federal Disaster Response Coordinator, Bob Fenton, also mentioned, "The first 30 days of a disaster can be especially difficult for survivors as they navigate their insurance coverage and eligibility for various programs. As the residents of Maui take their first steps towards recovery, FEMA ensures displaced survivors have access to comfortable and private accommodations, regardless of their eligibility for FEMA assistance."
By mid-September, FEMA will carry out assessments of eligibility. Following this, individuals who have registered for FEMA assistance and whose homes are considered unlivable, have the option to stay in a hotel until they secure their own housing alternative, either independently or with the aid of an assigned caseworker.
Furthermore, both the Red Cross and FEMA will persist in providing, and sometimes enhancing, mental health assistance, financial recovery aid, and additional comprehensive services for those impacted by the fatal fire.
"For our residents of Lahaina, Kula and other fire-ravaged areas of Maui, recovery is going to take a great deal of time and patience. We are so very grateful for the support of President Biden and many other federal agencies who have stepped in to help them, just as we have seen the entire Hawaiʻi community send food, supplies and other tangible reflections of their aloha to help their ʻohana on the Valley Isle. We ask for a focus on continued monetary donations to trusted, legitimate nonprofit organizations who are presently serving our Maui residents," Green said.
Individuals residing in Lahaina or other affected regions of Maui, whose homes have been lost due to the wildfires, are encouraged to dial 1-800-REDCROSS for further details regarding available lodging and financial support.