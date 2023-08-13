 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui wildfire rises to 96, Maui County provides Sunday evening updates | Update

  • Updated
  • 0
Elected officials address access issue

Governor Green and Mayor Bissen on Front street, as elected officials toured the decimated streets of Lahaina along with local Press.

FIRE UPDATES

Upcountry/Kula fire (initially reported 8/8): Now 60% contained. Estimated 678 acres. Hot spots in gulches and other hard to reach places, along with land divisions and fences, make establishment of complete control lines difficult. During daylight hours, Monday, 8/14, air support will be deployed to hit hot spots.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred