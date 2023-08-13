Maui wildfire rises to 96, Maui County provides Sunday evening updates | Update

FIRE UPDATES
Upcountry/Kula fire (initially reported 8/8): Now 60% contained. Estimated 678 acres. Hot spots in gulches and other hard to reach places, along with land divisions and fences, make establishment of complete control lines difficult. During daylight hours, Monday, 8/14, air support will be deployed to hit hot spots.
Lahaina fire (initially reported 8/8): 85% contained. Estimated 2,170 acres. Multiple fire crews are assigned to monitor and address any flareups. There are no active threats at this time.
Pulehu/Kihei fire (initially reported 8/8): Remains 100% contained. The Pulehu/Kīhei fire was declared 100 percent contained Saturday. Fire personnel are staying vigilant for flare-ups. There are no active threats at this time.
Puʻukoliʻi / Kaanapali fire (initially reported 8/11): One acre. Extinguished 8/12. Remains extinguished.
When a fire is 100-percent contained, it does not mean it has been extinguished. It means that firefighters have the blaze fully surrounded by a perimeter, inside which it can still burn. A fire is declared “extinguished,” when fire personnel believe there is nothing left burning.
FATALITY UPDATE
Maui Police Department around 9 p.m. Sunday said there are 96 confirmed fatalities.
ROAD CLOSURES
To expedite travel into West Maui, a system using access placards will begin tomorrow, 8/14, to ensure efficient traffic management and prioritize the safety of all road users. Placards will be issued based on the following categories: West Maui residents; West Maui resort personnel; first responder personnel; medical personnel; utility personnel; county personnel; supply transport personnel; volunteer personnel. For details, visit the Maui Police Department website.
Access into West Maui via Kahakuloa for West Maui residents: Open.
Access into West Maui via Maalaea: Restricted for pre-approved.
Exit West Maui via Maalaea: Open.
Exit West Maui via Kahakuloa: Closed.
RECENTLY RESTORED IN WEST MAUI
Napili Plaza is now open 24/7 and has power restored.
With power being restored in some areas of West Maui, Ohana Fuels/ Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.
UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY
For residents in Lahaina and Upper Kula areas, maps of affected areas in Upcountry and in Lahaina were recently released on the county Department of Water Supply website. The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all
drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe. Drinking water sites are set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.
EMERGENCY SHELTERS
• Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani
• War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului
• Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului
• Grace Bible Church, Kahului
• South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei
Maui High School, Kahului - Closed today, 8/13. People staying at Maui High School shelter were transported this morning to South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei.
WEST MAUI DISTRIBUTION SITES
Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, 8/14, for County of Maui-facilitated food, water and other needs and supplies.
WEST MAUI MEDICAL
Maui Health clinicians and physicians from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, 8/14, will provide first-aid, wound care, health and wellness checks pharmacy services, including baby formula for all community members in need, regardless of health insurance, at Lahaina Gateway and Napili Park.
Starting tomorrow, 8/14, Kaiser Permanente will be providing medical services to KP members and non-members at three locations in Lahaina. Pharmacy courier services will be available at all three sites. These locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. For details, visit at kp.org/hawaii.
• Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle at Lahaina Gateway: Providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. OB/GYN services begin 8/14 and will be offered every Friday beginning 8/18.
• Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom: Providing first aid services.
• Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at Napili Park: Providing first aid and pediatric services.
COMMUNICATION
Text, not talk, is best for locations that have connectivity. Maui County updates are repeated on radio stations at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Civil Air Patrol via air is also announcing important public messages.
TRANSPORTATION
New, daily, county shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations launched 8/13. Riders are required to call Roberts Hawaii for same-day reservations at (808) 871-4838. Mobility devices accommodated. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER
The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information on loved ones and for those who are unaccounted for is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu Street. Maui Emergency Management Agency and FAC staff will work with families and individuals to gather detailed information and administer DNA swabs. The center launched 8/10