Maui wildfire death toll rises to 80

MAUI (KITV4) -- Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen appeared for live interview on KITV4 Island News at 9 on Friday night to give an update on the Maui fires.
The death toll has now climbed to 80, according to the county.
Firefighters have fully contained a new fire that started in Kaanapali fire just after 6 p.m. on Friday. That fire happened in the area where a county fueling station was set up to distribute thousands of gallons of gas and diesel fuel. The county said no fuel will be distributed Saturday.
Police are restricting access into West Maui through Maalaea and Waihee.
Honoapiilani Highway is open for vehicles leaving Lahaina.
The burned historic Lahaina town area remains barricaded, with people warned to stay out because of the hazards including toxic particles from smoldering areas.
Volunteers are distributing food, water and other supplies at Napili Plaza.
Food, water, toiletries, canned goods, diapers, baby formula, clothing and pet food will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Lahaina Gateway Center.
You can drop off non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene items from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the War Memorial Complex field in Wailuku. No clothing is being accepted.
A Family Assistance Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones who are unaccounted for will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend at Kahului Community Center.
Maui's Department of Transportation is coordinating buses to transport people staying at emergency shelters to the DMV, which will be open for special hours from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday so shelter occupants can have their driver’s licenses and state identification cards reissued. Fees will be waived.
On Friday, 1,418 people were at the emergency evacuation shelters at War Memorial Gymnasium, Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Maui High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani, Kings Cathedral Church and Grace Bible Church.