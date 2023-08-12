Maui residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible, advises insurance agent

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the full extent of property damage due to the devastating wildfires becomes clear, many insurance companies encourage customers to exercise caution and heed all official orders.
They advise policyholders to report claims as soon as they are safe and able to do so. Here's advice on what you should and shouldn't do.
The state's insurance division said Friday it's expecting a high volume of claims from the Maui and Hawaiʻi Island fires. If you even think you sustained a loss, it advises you to contact your agent or insurance company as soon as possible.
USAA is one of a handful of insurance companies with agents in Hawaii, that says it has already received quite a few claims.
"If you know you have sustained damage, or you think you may have sustained damage, go ahead and file that claim so that we can get you in that process," Rebekah Nelson said.
Nelson says it's a good idea to go over the claims procedure; review the forms you need to fill out; find out how much time you have to file the claim, and if you do not have a copy of your policy, ask them to email you a copy.
"You may want to start thinking about what are those items that you had in your home so that you can provide those to your insurance company and they can get started on your personal belongings as quickly as possible," she said.
Ask whether the policy covers temporary shelter. Keep all hotel and meal receipts.
"If you have a homeowners policy or a renter's policy, speak with your insurance company; you may have coverage to cover the expenses that you are incurring right now because you are displaced," she said.
And when you get into your home and you see that it was damaged, don't make permanent repairs.
"Temporary repairs will allow you then time to speak with your insurance company, so they can come out see what the damage is and potentially give you a check or an estimate for what that damage is, but only make temporary repairs and that really is to prevent from further damage," Nelson explained.
Examples include boarding up windows and putting tarps over the roof, if needed.
Nelson also reminds people to take photographs of the damage.
"If you need to get rid of some of the items just because they're soot covered or smoke covered, take photographs and keep receipts for any items you may have purchased. You'll want to present those to your insurance company for consideration of reimbursement," she said.