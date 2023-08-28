Maui rental owners offered free stays to support Maui tourism

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING THE AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES
TODAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides today.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to 6 to 9 feet late
tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and very dry
weather could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday.
It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
WAILEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Tibbotts are Maui residents who also have have a popular vacation rental in Wailea. Since the Lahaina fires they haven’t been able to get many takers - And they aren't alone.
“My friends have gotten cancellations on their vacation rentals all the way through January and February,”said Marji Tibbott. “Because people were told [they couldn’t come] and the airlines kind of said it.”
The downward trend in the economy has continued since August 8th, so the Tibbotts got creative.
“So I put out on Facebook that we would give free condo and a free car to anybody who would come over and spend money in South and South Maui, because it's a ghost town here.”
It's a bold strategy to get tourists back on island -- one that will hit their pocketbook but in a way they feel is a comparatively small price to pay.
“For this short term and we're bringing in people just to fill it up,”added Michael Tibbott. “But Marji reached out to all the people that are renting for like the next 6 to 9 months and said,‘Look, if you come, please come and if you do and you get here and that you don't like it, we'll refund your money.' So we're trying to keep people coming with that policy. Because yes, we're gonna lose money, but we're gonna hurt so little compared to what everybody else hurt.”
As far as who will benefit the most from their generosity, Marji realizes it will most likely be people they don't even know.
“Waitresses and waiters, people who own the small stores, we really feel bad and there's only so much money we can spread around. And so we, so we asked and people are coming, I filled up every single day and it makes us happy.”