Maui Police enforcing Lahaina entry requirements; violators could face misdemeanor charges

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, MPD reiterated the following to those trying to access Lahaina Town:
- Access to West Maui is open for area residents who are being allowed to enter the area through Waihee and leave through Maalaea.
- Residents must show proof of residency through a driver's license or state identification card with a West Maui address.
- Travel in West Maui on Honoapiilani Highway through Maalaea is limited to emergency operations including transporting supplies and personnel. Access into West Maui through Maalaea requires official authorization from emergency operations officials.
- Honoapiilani Highway is open for vehicles leaving West Maui through Maalaea.
- The public is required to stay out of the area, where search-and-rescue operations are underway, as there are loved ones whose families have not been notified yet and possible hazards, including toxic particles from smoldering areas.
- Homeowners in the affected area will not be allowed to enter the affected area until it has been declared safe by Hazmat teams after the recovery has been completed.
Anyone who unlawfully enters the disaster area, in violation of Mayor Bissen's second emergency proclamation on August 8, 2023, will be subject to misdemeanor charges, which could result in up one year of jail and a $2,000 fine.
Once Maui Police have secured the affected area, they will open that area for travel.
"We are asking for the public's assistance to please be patient and not rush to return," said Maui Police in a statement. "In the face of adversity, our community has always demonstrated resilience and unity. We understand that this is a trying time for everyone, and thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work through this challenging period together."