 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui kalo farmers defend water deputy accused of withholding water during Lahaina fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Fires

A Chinook helicopter flies near Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, after dropping water over hotspots. Public schools on Maui started the process of reopening and traffic resumed on a major road in signs of recovery a week after wildfires demolished a historic town and killed at least 110 people, while the head of the island's emergency agency said he had "no regret" that sirens weren't sounded to warn people about the onrushing flames. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

Some people in the Maui community are speaking out in support of a state official who's being blamed for not releasing water to help fight the devastating Maui fire. Amid the controversy, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has moved water deputy Kaleo Manuel to a different position. But now some are calling for Manuel to be reinstated.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some people in the Maui community are speaking out in support of a state official who's being blamed for not releasing water to help fight the devastating Maui fire. Amid the controversy, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has moved water deputy Kaleo Manuel to a different position. But now some are calling for Manuel to be reinstated.

West Maui Land Company requested Manuel allow stream water to be released on Tuesday afternoon. He responded that he’d need permission from kalo, or taro farmers who rely on the water beforehand.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred