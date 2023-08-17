Maui kalo farmers defend water deputy accused of withholding water during Lahaina fire

A Chinook helicopter flies near Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, after dropping water over hotspots. Public schools on Maui started the process of reopening and traffic resumed on a major road in signs of recovery a week after wildfires demolished a historic town and killed at least 110 people, while the head of the island's emergency agency said he had "no regret" that sirens weren't sounded to warn people about the onrushing flames. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some people in the Maui community are speaking out in support of a state official who's being blamed for not releasing water to help fight the devastating Maui fire. Amid the controversy, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has moved water deputy Kaleo Manuel to a different position. But now some are calling for Manuel to be reinstated.
West Maui Land Company requested Manuel allow stream water to be released on Tuesday afternoon. He responded that he’d need permission from kalo, or taro farmers who rely on the water beforehand.
“Kaleo, we’re so grateful for everything you’ve done,” West Maui resident Lauren Palakiko said.
Palakiko and her husband are a few of Maui Komohana, or West Maui’s, last remaining kalo farmers who live in Kaua’ula Valley. The family has fought an uphill battle for decades to secure water for their farm and residence between the closing of the plantation and the development of homes in Launiupoko. That bitter debate re-ignited after Manuel was put under fire.
“The water here never touches Lahaina, Lahaina Town. Our water is diverted for the Launiupoko homeowners, which is agriculturall- zoned gentlemen estates. So these guys take massive amounts of water for their pools and their water features, like their fountains and what not,” Palakiko told KITV4.
An attorney who has been litigating water rights issues in Maui Komohana says water has been extracted from the area in the past for firefighting. But the Aug. 8 blaze was a different story.
The fire department confirmed air crews were grounded because of the high winds. So they could not have flown mauka to scoop water from West Maui Land’s reservoir. KITV4 was also told that supply does not feed into the county’s water system, so firefighters would not have access to it through hydrants.
In the meantime, Palakiko praised Manuel for his work over the years to protect kalo farmers.
“For your unbiased attention to underheard kanaka to the underdogs that have been getting trampled for decades now, really centuries. You know, we’re gonna keep staying here standing up, telling the truth,” Palakiko said.
Sources report West Maui Land notified Manuel it would go ahead and remove the water hours after its initial ask. When water was diverted to help fight fires in 2018, KITV4 is told the loss of water devastated kalo farmers.
“So as everyone knows, Lahaina has been called the Venice of the Pacific. Well I wanna see Lahaina green again, you know. Right now it is so dry and that’s why we’ve been getting wildfires every year. And that’s why we’re not able to put them out because they’re in swimming pools,” Palakiko said.
KITV4 reached out to West Maui Land Company and was told some of their executives were not in today, so they could not comment.