Maui firefighters battle trauma and tragedy in Lahaina, yet continue to serve

In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)
NAPILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters who battled the catastrophic Lahaina blaze put everything on the line to protect their community. They say trying to prevent so much loss comes with a lingering emotional toll.
Firefighters at the Napili Fire Station risked their lives fighting the devastating Lahaina fire. It’s an unprecedented blaze that continues to weigh on them mentally and emotionally. But still they continue to come in to serve their community.
The crew in Napili was one of the first to respond to the deadly wildfire that ravaged the Lahaina community. But what you don’t see behind the uniforms and badges is the pain of what they were forced to see that day.
Firefighter Tye Perdido told KITV4 there was a moment when he thought he wasn't going to make it. Moving on from the tragedy has been difficult, but Perdido says mental health support in the department has ramped up over the past few years – and is so critically needed at this time.
“Each day I wake up, each day I put the uniform on and I try to just rely on, not only myself, but my faith, my family for one, my wife, and these guys next to me who also put on the badge,” Perdido said. “They’ve been my rock in the department and being able to rely on them when I feel like I can’t even stand anymore, is what’s been helping me get through each day.”
Getting through each day can be taxing for these firefighters, who are still tasked with responding to potentially life-threatening situations. The firefighters had to pause during interviews because they received a call. They’re a dedicated department – struggling with loss themselves – as 15 firefighters whose own homes were lost in the fire are now picking up the pieces.
Fellow firefighters created a donation fund to help them rebuild.