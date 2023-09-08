 Skip to main content
Maui donation hubs offer more than just supplies

Honokowai Hub

HONOKOWAI, Hawaii (Island News) -- In addition to the Family Assistance Center, there are several donation hubs on Maui where people can pick up things like food, water and supplies -- and a little something more.

Most of the people working at the donation hub in Honokowai were displaced by the fire themselves. Some of them told Island News that being able to bond right now is helping them heal from the tragedy.

