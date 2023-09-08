Maui donation hubs offer more than just supplies

HONOKOWAI, Hawaii (Island News) -- In addition to the Family Assistance Center, there are several donation hubs on Maui where people can pick up things like food, water and supplies -- and a little something more.
Most of the people working at the donation hub in Honokowai were displaced by the fire themselves. Some of them told Island News that being able to bond right now is helping them heal from the tragedy.
Charity Scarborough used to live on Front Street. Though she lost everything, she’s grateful to have a place to stay and to have received help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). But now it’s just a matter of how she’ll manage long-term – a reality she and so many others have not confronted yet because of how fresh everything is.
That’s also the case for Inita Fonohema. Her home withstood the blaze, but it’s unlivable. For now, she and Scarborough are grateful to have the hub – which organizers call a pu’uhonua, or a safe haven. It’s not just a center providing food, other goods, or even help with securing assistance from agencies and non-profits, but a source of support.
“If you just need someone to come and talk stories with we’re here, we’re going to be here, no one can kick us out, but we’re here, we’re here,” Fonohema said.
“It’s more about looking out and seeing people in a disaster that need help. Not only do they need shelter, food, water, they also need to be able to express themselves with what happened. Everyone is going through their own trauma and everyone handles it in different ways,” she added.
Organizers here say they could always use more volunteers and if you’re interested they’re encouraging you to stop by and lend a helping hand whenever you can.