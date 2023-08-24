Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric for damages caused by wildfires

FILE - Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. Hawaiian Electric Co. faces criticism for not shutting off the power amid high wind warnings and keeping it on even as dozens of poles began to topple. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FILE - Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. Hawaiian Electric Co. faces criticism for not shutting off the power amid high wind warnings and keeping it on even as dozens of poles began to topple. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric for damages caused by the Aug. 8 wildfires on the Island.
The lawsuit lists Maui Electric Company, Limited, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc., and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. all as defendants. The suit was filed in the Second Circuit Court.
The suit alleges that the companies acted negligently when they did now power down their equipment after the National Weather Services issued a Red Flag Warning on Aug. 7.
According to the lawsuit, HECO’s power lines were still energized when they were toppled by the wind, which in turn ignited the dry grass and brush which caused the deadly fires. The county says the companies’ failure to maintain the system and grid caused the systemic failures that started three separate fires on the Island on Aug. 8.
“Maui County stands alongside the people and communities of Lāhainā and Kula to recover public resource damages and rebuild after these devastating utility-caused fires. These damages include losses to public infrastructure, fire response costs, losses to revenues, increased costs, environmental damages, and losses of historical or cultural landmarks,” the county wrote in a press release announcing the lawsuit.
Executive Director of Life of the Land, Henry Curtis said that the county also has liability issues.
“They put out a mitigation plan, they identified Lahaina as a potential place for wildfires and the question is 'Did the county itself prepare for a fire like this?' They knew a fire occurred in the same site a few years ago. What have they done to secure the site to make it less of a risk?” said Curtis.
KITV4 has reached out to HECO for comment but we have not yet heard back at the time this article was published.
Additional lawsuits have been field against HECO on behalf of wildfire victims.
The nation's largest law firm, Morgan & Morgan, filed a lawsuit on Aug. 17 also alleging that HECO started the fire in Lahaina when power lines came in contact with surrounding vegetation.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Hawaiian Electric Company, Hawaii Electric Light Company and Maui Electric Company are all included in this lawsuit as well.
“In order for the county to stand with the community and help it rebuild and be resilient in the aftermath of these wildfires, it needs to recover those resources and those funds to help in the rebuilding process,” said John Fiske, an attorney with Baron & Budd, P.C. representing the County of Maui.