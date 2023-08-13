Maui County provides fire updates, no new fatalities reported | SUNDAY UPDATE

Upcountry/Kula fire (initially reported 8/8): Now 60% contained. Estimated 678 acres. Three helicopters, four engines, two tankers and one utility are on-site. Hot spots in gulches and other hard to reach places, along with land divisions and fences, make this a difficult fire to contain.
Lahaina fire (initially reported 8/8): 85% contained. Estimated 2,170 acres. Five engines, three tankers and one ladder are on-site. Search and recovery continues.
Pulehu/Kihei fire (initially reported 8/8): Remains 100% contained. The Pulehu/Kīhei fire was declared 100 percent contained Saturday. One Chinook, one engine, three tankers, two dozers, two utility on-site.
Puʻukoliʻi / Kaanapali fire (initially reported 8/11): One acre. Fire was extinguished 8/12.
When a fire is 100-percent contained, that does not mean it has been extinguished. It means that firefighters have it fully surrounded by a perimeter. Once a fire is declared “extinguished,” then it’s over.
FATALITY UPDATE
Maui Police Department at 2:30 p.m. confirmed fatalities remains at 93.
ROAD CLOSURES
Access into West Maui via Kahakuloa for West Maui residents: Open.
Access into West Maui via Maalaea: Restricted for pre-approved supply and outreach services only.
Exit West Maui via Maalaea: Open.
Exit West Maui via Kahakuloa: Closed
RECENTLY RESTORED IN WEST MAUI
Napili Market in the Napili Plaza is now open 24/7 and has power restored.
With power being restored in some areas of West Maui, Ohana Fuels/ Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.
EMERGENCY SHELTERS
Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani
War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului
Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului
Grace Bible Church, Kahului
South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei
Maui High School, Kahului - Closed on 8/13. People staying at Maui High School shelter were transported this morning to South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei
WEST MAUI DISTRIBUTION SITES
Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza for food, water and other needs and supplies.
WEST MAUI MEDICAL
Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway Center, Napili Park and Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center at the Lahaina Civic Center.
TRANSPORTATION
New, daily shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations launched today.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER
The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information about loved ones who are unaccounted for in wildfires is now open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Kahului Community Center. The center launched Aug. 10 at the center, 275 Uhu St. Maui Emergency Management Agency passes out forms to be filled out to help in the process of locating unaccounted-for family members.
MATERIAL DONATIONS
Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted at a War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.