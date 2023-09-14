Maui County announces plan to allow residents, business owners back into Lahaina

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Oliveira said those needing to get back into the restricted area will be given passes and escorted into the region because of the dangers that still remain. The disaster area has been closed because of toxic materials and time needed to clear debris from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.
Oliveira says much still needs to be taken care of just to start rebuilding Lahaina.
"As far as the restoration of the infrastructure that's going to take some time. I know that what's been communicated to the media that it's the pump stations but it's much more than the pump stations that may have been impacted,” Oliveira said.
“So the infrastructure in regards to water and wastewater is continually being assessed. Plans being developed as far as restoration and targeting we would love to turn it all back on but we have to do it in a way that we avoid any potential catastrophic failure in the system and ensure that the integrity is there before we create another incident," he added.
The process is scheduled to begin next week with pass applications opening the Sept. 22, followed by escorted re-entry access on Sept. 25.
Oliviera re-iterated there's no preference as to where the work will start. The plan is based on what the county can manage with its resources.