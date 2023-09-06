Maui car dealership selling discounted cars for people who lost their vehicles in fire

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) -- Gov. Josh Green announced a vehicle replacement program for survivors of the Maui wildfires disaster. The state is now working with Avis Budget Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, and Hertz, so people can buy a car.
“With the Hawaii Fire Relief Housing Program up and running to meet the immediate housing needs of those affected by the Maui wildfires, we’re highlighting another priority need—transportation,” Green said.
For those who lost their vehicle in the fires, and had comprehensive coverage for your auto insurance, they may be able to file a claim to purchase a replacement vehicle.
Car dealerships say they are not aware of what the program does and are taking matters into their own hands to help Maui residents.
Valley Isle Motors sales manager Eric Hofer says the governor's plan isn't clear and doesn't specify how it will help residents. According to Hofer, the plan says the governor is working with businesses to have more cars available for residents, but doesn't mention cost.
"If there's a program, that's great. But we don't know what the program is because there's no details what the program is," Hofer said.
Hofer says Valley Isle Motors decided to create their own program with Ford Motor Company. They partnered up to offer vehicles at a much lower prices for victims of the fires.
"It's not just, 'Oh, we're going to give you a couple hundred dollars.' It's thousands and thousands below sticker price," Hofer said.
Los Angeles regional manager at Ford Motor Company, Steve Papanikolas, says this is a way to show their support for Maui.
"It was making sure we did what we thought was right to take care of the people in Hawaii on Maui. Whether or not they're a Ford customer already, we saw all the vehicles lost and other losses. And transportation is important. We have the ability to offer to to customers who need it and don't have it," Papanikolas said.
The dealership says they hope no one takes advantage of this program as it is meant solely for the victims of the wildfires.