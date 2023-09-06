 Skip to main content
Maui car dealership selling discounted cars for people who lost their vehicles in fire

Valley Isle Motors

Maui car dealerships are taking matters into their own hands to help Maui residents.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) -- Gov. Josh Green announced a vehicle replacement program for survivors of the Maui wildfires disaster. The state is now working with Avis Budget Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, and Hertz, so people can buy a car. 

“With the Hawaii Fire Relief Housing Program up and running to meet the immediate housing needs of those affected by the Maui wildfires, we’re highlighting another priority need—transportation,” Green said.

