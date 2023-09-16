Many volunteered for annual beach clean-up in Lahaina but avoided the burn zone

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - The devastating wild fires on Maui did not stop the annual Lahaina town cleanup.
This is the event's 19th year.
Volunteers who turned out said now is the time to clean up what the wild fires left behind in the waters and on the beaches. Residents steered clear of the impact zone and cleaned up what they could from a safe distance.
“If anybody did want to get closer to the impacted area, they should’ve worn safety gear but we did not encourage anyone to do that. Our goal this year was to clean the beaches north of the area,” said Sne Patel, president of the Lahaina town action committee.
Volunteers covered more than seven miles of Lahaina town, from beaches to highways and even two boat harbors. More than a dozen people were scattered at different beaches- filling more than two garbage bags with electrical cords, plastics bottles, towels, ropes and other waste.
There were also services there- offering both mental and physical health help for families and children affected.
Event organizers said community clean-up efforts like this need to continue and there was no discussion of canceling it this year because of the fires.
“The closest we can get to the beaches in the impact zone doesn’t give us a good reference of the damage done in the area. We are cleaning beaches nearby and we hope to help out soon when we are permitted to,” said Lorrie Betsill Nielson, a volunteer.
Even being further away from the impact zone, some did find remnants from the fire, like burnt wood and metal wires.
They are hoping they can do more for the impacted area next year.