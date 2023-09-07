 Skip to main content
Licensed Therapist says Lahaina Student's May Face Mental Health Issues

People in Hawaii struggling with mental health

KITV4's Arielle Argel looked into the possible impacts such a change can have on mental health and how you can help.

Lahaina, Hawai'i (KITV4) – As Lahaina students temporarily learn in new schools in other parts of the island, they are placed into new environments. This is on -- top of dealing with the massive change they’ve already had to go through, after the wildfires.

The Founder of Spill the Tea Cafe, a non-profit organization on Oahu that works with teens and mental health, says the crisis will undoubtedly affect a student's mental health and it's very important that adults in their lives are listening to them.

