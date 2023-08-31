Leeward Oahu residents come together to stay safe in midst of Red Flag warnings

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The U.S. National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all the leeward areas on the Hawaiian Islands. The warning ended around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 31st, however it prompted some people to take action.
Residents on Oahu’s west side told KITV4 the whole community was working together to make sure everybody followed the guidelines like no outdoor cooking and not parking their cars close to overgrown and dry vegetation and grass.
“There is a lot of brush here that can be dangerous. We have to warn the people here that don’t know the harm of high winds in dry weather,” said Alika Lopes, Maili resident.
Winds are expected to be as high as 30 miles per hour and are coupled with relatively low humidity.
The combination can not only help start a fire but can spread it at full speed in the dry conditions.
Another West side resident said she and her family are ready in case of a fire and or a hurricane.
“We are close to the ocean so we also have to worry about tsunamis. There has a lot to be a lot of preparation on our part as residents in Waianae. I have a bag ready and packed in case we have to evacuate,” said Merle Libori, Waianae resident.
National Weather Service emphasizes a red flag warning does not necessarily predict a fire.
“It’s a two-way street. There can be a really dry conditions favorable for a fire, but if there is no spark for that fire, there are no issues,” said Chris Brenchley, a meteorologist.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded by increasing their resources on the potentially affected parts of the island.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said residents can also help by trimming the grass and brush on their property to minimize the risk of brush fires.