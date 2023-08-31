 Skip to main content
Leeward Oahu residents come together to stay safe in midst of Red Flag warnings

Oahu brush fires

KITV4s Shanila Kabir went to the Waianae Coast today, to find out what folks there are doing to keep their properties safe.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The U.S. National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all the leeward areas on the Hawaiian Islands. The warning ended around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 31st, however it prompted some people to take action.

Residents on Oahu’s west side told KITV4 the whole community was working together to make sure everybody followed the guidelines like no outdoor cooking and not parking their cars close to overgrown and dry vegetation and grass.

Hawaii forecasters are warning gusty winds, low humidity raise risk of fires spreading rapidly

An error occurred