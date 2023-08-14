 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Largely cutoff from the outside, West Maui residents band together to support one another

  • Updated
  • 0
West Maui donations

Access in West Maui is limited, yet life north of Lahaina has been persisting for a week, cut off from information, infrastructure, and the supply chain. KITV4’s Jeremy Lee went to Kapalua, where goodwill has taken root.

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With the highway “Access Placard Program” for West Maui residents abruptly suspended, north of Lahaina town remains cut off. Still, relief supplies continue to arrive by convoy and boat.

Jeremy Lee is in Kahana, where those in West Maui continue to be isolated from the rest of the island.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred