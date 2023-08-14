Largely cutoff from the outside, West Maui residents band together to support one another

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With the highway “Access Placard Program” for West Maui residents abruptly suspended, north of Lahaina town remains cut off. Still, relief supplies continue to arrive by convoy and boat.
Jeremy Lee is in Kahana, where those in West Maui continue to be isolated from the rest of the island.
North of the Lahaina Bypass that arches over the now-decimated remains of Lahaina Town, there is no commerce here, only goodwill.
Volunteers have been showing up daily over the week since infrastructure went down last Tuesday. There are at least six major donation distribution sites, all sprung up organically since thousands were displaced when Lahaina was ravaged by fire.
Life is different here, sustained by donations entering via land and sea. The twisting single-lane Kahekili Highway route to the north is open for those with proof of residency, but the highway to the majority of the island, it's been cut off, shut down by local government.
Relief convoys and government workers only. Survivors show me video of harrowing escapes with time stamps marked much earlier than expected.
"Four o'clock in the afternoon here. Smoke is crazy. I got ash all over my face."
Some survivors told KITV4 that cell service was gone by 1 p.m. Tuesday and there were never any sirens in Lahaina, not from the tsunami warning system, nor from fire trucks.
“We're doing everything. We get guys on boats delivering everything to us and stuff. And this is all from just the local community getting together to make this happen right away,” said Pohaku volunteer Manu Akana.
In Kapalua, a town just to the north of Lahaina, KITV4 went to a local Catholic church to ask if anyone knew anything about the church that was still standing in Lahaina after the fire.
"Sacred Heart School, ohana, wherever you are, if you're able to make contact with your classroom teacher or a staff member or a faculty member of Sacred Heart School, please try to do so, so that we know you're safe and that we can try to send out messages to you,” said Tonata Lolesio.
“The facilities for the elderly that was up on line one did burn. So we are talking about a couple of people that we know of that we don't know their whereabouts right now,” said Patricia Garcia.
Church services were held at the Kapalua over the weekend. Life goes on. The food, water, and clothing are arriving. Prescription medicine is in demand, as is information.
“We don't have any idea. Half of our friends, like, we don't know where they're at, like, you know, or what's going on,” Gary Morgan told KITV4.
More Starlink hubs are needed. Emergency cell towers. Cars stop on the side of the road when a cell phone bar pops up. It means a text message can go out. West Maui is another world right now, and few have been able to reach it.