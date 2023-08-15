 Skip to main content
Lahaina wildfire deaths up to 106, Lahaina Bypass access to West Maui re-opening

Hawaii Fires Power Lines

FILE - Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

Maui Police today began notifying loved ones of the identities of those who died in the devastating Lahaina fire.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There are now 106 confirmed fatalities in the Lahaina fire, Gov. Josh Green confirmed in an address Tuesday evening.

The number is up from 101 that was first reported earlier in the day. Green said that 27% percent of the affected region had been surveyed, but in an earlier update, emergency officials said 32% of the area had been searched.

