Lahaina wildfire deaths up to 106, Lahaina Bypass access to West Maui re-opening

FILE - Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There are now 106 confirmed fatalities in the Lahaina fire, Gov. Josh Green confirmed in an address Tuesday evening.
The number is up from 101 that was first reported earlier in the day. Green said that 27% percent of the affected region had been surveyed, but in an earlier update, emergency officials said 32% of the area had been searched.
Also in his address, Green said after consulting with Mayor Richard Bissen and other county agencies, the decision was made to re-open the Lahaina Bypass access into West Maui to residents, first responders, and employees starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. and running until 6 a.m.
Then starting on Wednesday, the bypass will be open to all drivers from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Late night access, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., will continue to be limited to residents, first responders, and West Maui employees, Green said.
Drivers are being asked to only travel through the area if it is necessary. The fire impact zones will remain off limits to civilians due to ongoing search and recovery efforts.
In their 10 a.m. situation update on Tuesday, emergency officials say the fire is still 85% contained. It has burned approximately 2,170 acres of land. Maui fire officials say there are multiple crews assigned to monitor and extinguish flare-ups. There is no active threat at this time, MPD said.
Maui Police said, of the confirmed fatalities, four people have been officially identified. MPD said it will release those names after family members have been notified.
Thirteen DNA profiles have been obtained recovered victims and 41 DNA samples have been obtained from family members of missing people, police officials said.
To provide DNA samples, family members can go to the Family Assistance Center at the Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu Street. The center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Access Placard Program into West Maui remains suspended after police said donation sites were flooded by non-essential workers and non-residents.
Access into West Maui through Kahakuloa for West Maui residents is open.
Access into West Maui through Maalaea is restricted to only emergency response personnel, including authorized food distribution personnel, police said.
Those wishing to leave the West Maui area can do so through Maalaea. Exiting West Maui through Kahakuloa is forbidden.
Emergency shelters remain in operation at the following locations:
Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani
War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului