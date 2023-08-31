 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lahaina residents struggle to pay mortgages after wildfire disaster

  • Updated
  • 0
Tourists lost their summer vacations. Maui’s locals lost everything

In an aerial view, homes and businesses are seen that were destroyed by a wildfire on August 11, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

For those affected by the wildfires in Maui, paying bills right now can be difficult.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) – The first of the month is coming up, which means rent or mortgage payments are due. For Lahaina resident Sharon Bryson, she and her husband have been dreading the thought of paying bills after they became unemployed due to the wildfires.

“The question for us is how are we going to pay the bills? How are we going to pay our mortgage? We have a condo we just bought in March, and when prices were going way up, so we have a decent mortgage that we have to figure out how to pay,” said Bryson.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred