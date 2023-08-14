Lahaina resident helps to save lives during wildfires

"There's still hope of an inch moving another inching, not the case, some people frustrated minute by minute eating up, melting in car, the wind is so strong" shares Reinike.
Reinike says people began to get out of their cars and started running towards the ocean to escape the flames.
"You cant see past maybe two feet or something, the sun is not down but the thick of the smoke it's pitch black you cant open your eyes without it burning. It's getting worse by the minute"
Devastating images show the damage left to his and many other peoples cars. Reinicke's car and home were completely destroyed.
But for many, there belongings were the last things on their mind making it out alive was first.
Reinicke is what many would refer to as a hero. During times of turmoil and unimaginable fear, he remained calm and ready to help anyone he could.
He was left with two options to choose from.
"I could've bolted, could've swam on own but there was no way I could leave a person lie that not knowing what happened with them."
Reinke noticed an 88 year old woman and daughter struggling and decided to help guide them to the water to escape the flames.
"I could've made it but the people i was assisting this was no way they could swim forward, they were telling me please stay with us, I couldn't lev a situation when they were asking them to stay with them"
He found a spot away from any electric poles and trees and hunkered down along side the woman, her daughter, and a few others. This included someone who was disabilities and another who was struggling to breathe.
"Keep ourselves room by staying close, shaking so hard, the water was getting colder by the minute."
For 8 hours, they held on to one another, not losing any hope.
"Chaotic, worst hours of my life right there, the people I found there we became a team and all trying to keep it positive"
Reinike and the others he was with were saved by fireman and taken to Maui prep for shelter.
He says despite the tragedy, there is one silver lining feeling the outpouring of support from not only people in Hawaii, but globally.
"It's super humbling to see. If I'm not getting the support with friends or people that are going to the other side trying to get supplies to make sure we are okay for today. It proves that there's more love in this world than anything else."