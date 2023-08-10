 Skip to main content
Lahaina, one of Hawaii's most historic towns, loses much of its history in the blaze

Lahaina town. Courtesy Hawaii State Archives

Lahaina Historic District was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1962. KITV4's Diane Ako shares some of the history of this onetime capital of the former kingdom.

KAHULUI (KITV4) -- The August 8, 2023 wildfire destroyed many historically significant buildings in Lahaina. The Lahaina Historic District encompasses downtown Lahaina, Front Street, and its vicinity. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1962. 

Looking back at bustling Lahaina, before the devastating fire, shows a rich history that includes the Kingdom's capital for 25 years, starting in 1820. Bishop Museum historian DeSoto Brown says, "Lahaina was the seat of the Hawaiian government until 1845, then King Kamehameha III moved to Honolulu because it was economically ahead of Lahaina at that point."

Lahaina Damage | Gallery

Images capture the scope of devastation in historic Lahaina town.

