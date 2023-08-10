Lahaina, one of Hawaii's most historic towns, loses much of its history in the blaze

KAHULUI (KITV4) -- The August 8, 2023 wildfire destroyed many historically significant buildings in Lahaina. The Lahaina Historic District encompasses downtown Lahaina, Front Street, and its vicinity. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1962.
Looking back at bustling Lahaina, before the devastating fire, shows a rich history that includes the Kingdom's capital for 25 years, starting in 1820. Bishop Museum historian DeSoto Brown says, "Lahaina was the seat of the Hawaiian government until 1845, then King Kamehameha III moved to Honolulu because it was economically ahead of Lahaina at that point."
In 1819, the first American whaling ships arrived in Lahaina. It quickly became one of the main Pacific ports for the North Pacific whaling fleet. "Those whaling ships were notorious. These guys were rough-and-tumble, nasty sailors with nothing to lose. On land, they wanted liquor and sex," Brown details, adding that they would aggressively pursue it, sometimes raping women.
In 1823, the government, with the encouragement of the missionaries, introduced laws placing curfews of sailors and controlling alcohol sales.
Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)
Images capture the scope of devastation in historic Lahaina town.
Beginning in the 1850s, Chinese immigrants came to the Kingdom to work on the sugar plantations. When their contracts were finished, some chose to stay on Maui.
In 1861, the Pioneer Mill Company sugar mill was established in Lahaina, and for a stretch of time, Lahaina existed as a quiet plantation town.
In 1901, the Pioneer Hotel was built on the edge of Lahaina Harbor. The hotel served the plantation communities and occasionally hosted notable guests.
It wasn't until 1964 when Alexander & Baldwin developed two major hotels in Ka'anapali that Lahaina's current boom started. "The tourists at began to come to Lahaina as a side excursion. All those things happened to develop in Lahaina in a historic setting with interesting, old-fashioned buildings and a beautiful natural setting, which is why Lahaina was as popular as it was," explains Brown. He notes that this town was packed with eateries, activities, and entertainment, all within a walkable distance.
And then there's the famed 150-year-old banyan tree, 60 feet high and a quarter of a mile in circumference, possibly the largest tree of its kind in the United States. Brown hopes it can be a symbol of regrowth. "I'm confident the banyan survives and after it loses all its damaged leaves, is going to be resprouting new leaves," he predicts.
The tree, right in the center of the devastation, that encourages the people and the places around it to rebuild Lahaina-strong.