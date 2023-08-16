 Skip to main content
Lahaina fire survivors share anxieties of the future

Lahaina survivor's story

Rummaging through her childhood home, Mae Castillo and her family salvaged any and all mementos. Still covered in ash and soot, the bittersweet keepsakes are forever stamped by the unforgettable horrors of the night of the fire.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rummaging through all that was left of her childhood home, Mae Castillo and her family salvaged any and all mementos from their Lahaina home.

"This is the license plate that I grabbed from my dad's truck," Mae explained, while holding tightly to the plate. "These the panels that were on my living room."

