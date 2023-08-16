Lahaina fire survivors share anxieties of the future

Still covered in ash and soot, the bittersweet keepsakes are forever stamped by the unforgettable horrors of the night of the fire.
"We had embers the size of oranges flying towards me," Castillo recalled. "One went over my head and right in front of me. I was getting hit by shingles."
Despite having to leave her blind pit bull and three cats behind, Castillo was reunited with her her siblings and her parents -- all of whom were found safe and alive.
But without any means of communication that night, hours of uncertainty, not knowing where loved ones were, it was a helplessness felt by thousands.
"Five hours, six hours after the fire, we weren't too confident about anything," echoed Lahaina resident Glen Pascual.
Pascual, who was born and raised in Lahaina, but who now lives in Wailuku says that fear was exacerbated.
Thoughts of his 90-year-old, nearly immobile mother, who still lived in their Lahaina family home is turning to the worst.
"My brother is watching Lahaina just burn down in flames, and I'm at home in Wailuku looking at social media, just trying to get any information," Pascual continued.
Aided though by two tenants of the house who refused to leave Pascual's mother behind, the evacuees took refuge behind a seawall where they were eventually rescued by members of the Maui Fire Department.
"The water splashed all in my face. I have plenty cuts," Pascual's mother said as she showed the injuries to her arms.
And still, despite the relief of every reunification, there is the collective acknowledgement of the thousands still unaccounted for and the uncertainty of the future to come.
"Especially in our neighborhood, in our area, there's a lot of people still missing," Pascual continued. "Guys I grew up with."
"I have no clue where to start," Castillo added. "Seeing no color, the eeriness, the darkness, the silence of where everything used to be so lively, it broke my heart completely."
A link to Mae Castillo's family GoFundMe can be found HERE.
A link to Glen Pascual's family GoFundMe can be found HERE.