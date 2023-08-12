Lahaina Fire Relief: Helping teachers, helping families

Digital Content Producer
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many organizations are coming together to support the thousands of people impacted by the Maui fires. How to help:
TEACHERS: The Hawaii State Teachers Association has pulled together a list of teachers in need of help to rebuild their classrooms. Go to hsta.org to learn more.
LAHAINA FAMILIES: The Lahaina Maui Fires Relief Doc has streamlined GoFundMe links for families in need.
LOCATING THE MISSING: Families are using the following spreadsheet to marked loved ones safe: Maui Fires People Locator.
UFC GYM DONATIONS: UFC is donating $1 million, along with 100% of proceeds of sales of a limited edition UFC Hawaii shirt. Go to ufcstore.com to purchase.
UFC president Dana White announces "We are donating $1M to support #Hawaii relief efforts plus 100 percent of proceeds from the limited edition shirt"Makes an appeal to the UFC sponsors to come forward and donate.#Maui #MauiFires #lahaina #LahainaFires #MauiWildfires pic.twitter.com/TbcDRtpMWO— Shadab Javed (@JShadab1) August 13, 2023
GOFUNDMES FOR WILDFIRE RELIEF: GoFundMe has compiled verified accounts of families in need.
MORE DETAILS ON HOW TO HELP MAUI FIRE VICTIMS.
