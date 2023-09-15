Lahaina fire deaths down to 97; unaccounted for down to 31

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
WAILUKU, Hawaii (Island News) – The number of deaths in the Lahaina fire disaster has decreased to 97 people, Maui Police Chief Jon Pelletier announced Friday. The number of confirmed unaccounted for individuals also decreased to 31.
Officials with the Maui Police Department and the FBI announced the updated numbers at a press conference at the Wailuku Police Station on Maui, Friday afternoon.
The updated list of unaccounted for individuals is included at the bottom of this article.
Officials said the number deaths decreased after DNA analysis of the remains recovered consolidated some cases.
MPD Chief Jon Pelletier, Medical Examiner Dr. Jeremy Stuelpnagel, and John Byrd, the Laboratory Director – Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), all spoke at the press conference.
Byrd said that the current number of dead should be considered a minimum, because it’s possible that toll could rise.
Determining the death toll from the Aug. 8 wildfires in Lahaina has been especially complicated because of the damage caused by the fire and the chaos as people tried to escape, officials said. In some cases, animal remains were inadvertently collected along with human remains.
So far, 74 of the deceased have been positively identified, said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
The Lahaina fire is the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.
Byrd said the initial death tally was too high for several reasons, adding that the lower tally now was the “normal and natural” progression of the long-term forensics investigation.
“We look at body bags that come in and we do an initial inventory and we assess how many people are represented there," he said. “When you do the first tally of all those that have come in, the number tends to be too high because as you begin to do more analysis and examination you realize that actually you’ve got two bags that were the same person or you have two bags that were the same two people but you didn’t realize that.”
“The numbers start a little too high on the morgue side and eventually settles until at some point it’s going to be a final accurate number. I would say we’re not quite there yet,” Byrd added.
If you know someone who has been missing from the Lahaina fire, but has not yet been added to the unaccounted for list, contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or email unaccounted at mpd.net. You can all contact the FBi at 808-566-4300 or go to www.fbi.gov/mauifires
This is a developing story. Check back with Island News for updates.