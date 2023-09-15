 Skip to main content
Lahaina fire deaths down to 97; unaccounted for down to 31

Hawaii Fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

Maui County officials stressing the need for families to file missing persons reports and offer DNA.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (Island News) – The number of deaths in the Lahaina fire disaster has decreased to 97 people, Maui Police Chief Jon Pelletier announced Friday. The number of confirmed unaccounted for individuals also decreased to 31.

Officials with the Maui Police Department and the FBI announced the updated numbers at a press conference at the Wailuku Police Station on Maui, Friday afternoon.

Download PDF Lahaina Fire Unaccounted For 9/15

An error occurred