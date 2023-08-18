 Skip to main content
Lahaina fire death toll rises to 114 | LIVE UPDATES

  • Updated
Hawaii Fires

A tub rests in the middle of a wildfire-destroyed home Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. The same day a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, one tore through Kula, as well. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

Update 6 p.m.

The death toll in the Lahaina fire disaster has risen to 114, according to an update by officials in Maui County.

