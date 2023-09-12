Lahaina boat owners allowed back to 13 boats that survived the fires

Digital Content Producer
LAHAINA HARBOR, Hawaii (ISLAND NEWS) -- Thirteen boat owners were allowed back into Lahaina Harbor on Monday, September 11, to check on their boats over a month after the devastating fires.
They were escorted by officers from the Department of Conservation and Resource Enforcement.
Remarkably, most of the 13 boats were untouched by the fire that happened last month.
A total of 99 boats in the harbor prior to the fire.
The owners were allowed to board their vessels, do light maintenance, and get personal items.
It's not yet known when the boats will get to leave the harbor.
