Kauai Utility to cut power for 100 after Red Flag Warning for Hawaii

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai,
Maui and the Big Island.
* WIND...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to
50 mph. The strongest winds are expected over and downwind of
the mountains and through valleys.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent.
* IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity,
and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag
Warning does not predict new fire starts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Outdoor burning should be avoided until these critical conditions
end.
Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars
on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and
cleared.
High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that
could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7
to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KIUC will be taking the following actions this evening, Wednesday August 30, after 6 PM:
The electrical line serving Kokee will be de-energized. Approximately 100 members receiving power from KIUC in Kokee and Makaha Ridge will be impacted. Power will likely not be restored to this area until after the Red Flag Warning is rescinded and KIUC crews have inspected the lines to ensure they can be safely re-energized.
The electrical line serving the Mahaulepu area will also be de-energized. This impacts a very small number of members and they have been contacted directly.
Electrical circuits serving Port Allen to Mana will be set to not automatically re-close. This means that if power is lost on one or more of these circuits, the areas served by those circuits may not be restored until after the Red Flag Warning is rescinded and KIUC crews have inspected the lines.
KIUC troubleshooters will be patrolling leeward areas and additional actions may be taken if warranted.
KIUC anticipates these actions will remain in effect until the Red Flag Warning period has ended, currently estimated to be 6 PM HST Thursday August 31.