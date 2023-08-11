 Skip to main content
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez pledge $100 million to Maui recovery

  • Updated
Lauren Sanchez (left) and Jeff Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 95th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, on March 12.

 Danny Moloshok/Reuters

(CNN) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are pledging $100 million dollars to recovery efforts in Maui, Sánchez announced Friday on her Instagram account.

“Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui,” Sánchez wrote. “We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated.”

