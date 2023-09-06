Jack Johnson with Paula Fuga and John Cruz: A Benefit for Maui

HONOLULU (Island News) – Hawaii’s own Paula Fuga along with John Cruz and Jack Johnson will be performing “A Benefit for Maui”. BAMP Project presents this event in support of those who have been affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.
Johnson and his musical group are scheduled to host the heartfelt charity concert at The Republik in Honolulu on Sept. 18. The event will feature special appearances by Paula Fuga and John Cruz. Funds raised from both the Songs for Maui album and The Republik performance will be directed towards aiding Maui fire relief efforts.
Scheduled for digital release on Sept. 15 by Brushfire and Republic Records, “Songs for Maui” will present a compilation of 10 hit tracks that were performed live at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater as part of Johnson’s exclusive 2012 Hawaiian Islands tour.
“All our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now. As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John and I played at the MACC on Maui. While listening to the songs we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui ‘ohana. We know it will be a long road ahead. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need. Aloha, Jack”
Tickets for this benefit concert will be available for purchase starting at 10am HST on Friday, Sept. 8. Each order will have a maximum limit of four tickets. Fans will also have the chance to make extra contributions to support Maui fire relief both during the purchase process and at the event. To prevent scalping, all tickets will be digitally sent out 48 hours before the concert, and ticket transfers will be allowed only at face value, set at $125 per ticket. This is an all ages, accompanied by an adult 18+ event.
After learning about the fires, Jack and his spouse Kim, in collaboration with the Johnson Ohana Foundation, contributed to several charitable organizations. Their donations aimed to offer swift aid and sustenance to families affected by the disaster. The supported organizations included the Maui Strong Fund by Hawaii Community Foundation, Maui United Way, Common Ground Collective, Maui Food Bank, Chef Hui, and Maui Hub.
Additionally, any additional funds generated from the benefit album and show will be allocated based on input from the Maui community to effectively assist in the recovery process and address their changing requirements.