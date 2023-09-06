 Skip to main content
Jack Johnson with Paula Fuga and John Cruz: A Benefit for Maui

Paula Funga

HONOLULU (Island News) – Hawaii’s own Paula Fuga along with John Cruz and Jack Johnson will be performing “A Benefit for Maui”. BAMP Project presents this event in support of those who have been affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

Johnson and his musical group are scheduled to host the heartfelt charity concert at The Republik in Honolulu on Sept. 18. The event will feature special appearances by Paula Fuga and John Cruz. Funds raised from both the Songs for Maui album and The Republik performance will be directed towards aiding Maui fire relief efforts.

