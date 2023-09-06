Interim MEMA head launches new 'Maui Recovers' website, an online hub for wildfire survivors

MAUI COUNTY (KITV4 ISLAND NEWS) -- The Interim administrator for the Maui Emergency Management Agency has launched a new website aimed at providing information on re-entry to Lahaina.
Darryl Oiverira, who took his post on August 28, launched Maui Recovers for residents and businesses seeking information and resources on how to safely return to Lahaina.
“We are going to work very hard to continue to provide information and keep the community updated,” he said in a video announcement Wednesday. “Some of these phases do take time, but we are going to be moving in a forward direction and continue to try to bring closure for the community and allow people to return home.”
Oliveira is providing once-a-week updates on re-entry for four consecutive weeks, starting this week.
“It is our intent and goal to support residents and businesses returning, visiting their properties to collect any remaining personal effects, to bring in their insurance providers and carriers, to settle insurance claims and do their own personal damage assessment. And a big piece of this is for those that are looking for closure.”
By GENE JOHNSON, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY - Associated Press
Maps and Data: Interactive maps and data resources to facilitate navigation of impacted areas during the recovery process.
Fire Debris Removal: Updates on the removal of hazardous materials from areas affected by the fire.
Financial and Housing Assistance: Detailed information on available financial and housing assistance programs to support recovery.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Answers to common questions related to the recovery efforts.
Individuals can also subscribe to receive real-time updates tailored to assist those impacted by the fires.
The County of Maui has developed a program that allows residents to access an interactive map of the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area. The interactive map of the disaster area is divided into zones. Residents may enter their address or zone into the search bar to check their status. If the zone is colored green, the restriction is lifted. If the zone is colored red, it is still restricted.
The interactive Zone Map will be updated when a zone status has changed.