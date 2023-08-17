 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Independent third-party will review Maui wildfire response, AG announces

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has said she plans to review state and county response efforts to the Maui wildfires. And on Thursday, Lopez announced that a third-party private organization will assess the performance of the agencies in their preparation and response.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has said she plans to review state and county response efforts to the Maui wildfires. And on Thursday, Lopez announced that a third-party private organization will assess the performance of the agencies in their preparation and response.

Lopez is asking for a comprehensive review of critical decision-making, policies, and the actions taken. According to the AG's office, the review could be a months-long effort.

Lahaina Damage | Gallery

Images capture the scope of devastation in historic Lahaina town.