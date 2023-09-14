Increased need for foster parents after Maui wildfires

FILE- A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. During the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, a developer of land around a threatened Maui community urgently asked state officials for permission to divert stream water to help fight the growing inferno. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
LAHAINA, Hawaii (Island News) -- Alika Malabey has been a foster father of two for more than four years. He says he encourages others to foster as well.
“It’s a heart, it’s a soul that you’re working with. It’s not just another statistic or another number in the system. The gratitude at the end of the day, you understand that, and you look back from when they were first placed in the home to where they are at now. There’s really no words because you are changing a life,” Malabey said.
The director of Village of Hope Maui, Tawnya Mathers, says after crises like the wildfires in Maui, more foster parents will be needed. Village of Hope Maui is a non-profit organization that partners with foster families.
“We all know that trauma also ignites further trauma and addiction and issues and mental health issues that could, unfortunately, make for more foster children in the future,” Mathers said.
Mathers said even before the fires, Maui and all of Hawaii has always had a need for more foster parents.
“There are many kids that even sometimes have to be shipped to other islands because there's not enough foster families here, and sometimes put into group homes or put into emergency shelter homes with lots, seven to eight other children sometimes. We really need more homes especially for sibling groups and teenagers,” said Mathers.
To become a foster parent, Malabey said it took him about half a year to get his license to have a foster home. He says, although it takes a while, there are people who are willing to help and support you throughout the whole process.
“There is a portal you go to now. You click on that portal, you sign up, they give you a call. And it’s pretty streamline. The people at the departments, they’re there to do whatever they can to make it happen,” Malabey said.